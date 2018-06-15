Public transport incentive needed

From: Elizabeth Jones, Stonefield Road, Hastings

Someone told me that she went to Blenheim Palace and got 30 per cent off the admission price because she arrived by public transport.

I wonder if it would be possible for the train operators to be obliged to have a 30 per cent discount for public transport passengers if the Tenterden to Bodiam railway went to Robertsbridge.

Pensioners with bus passes could get the bus to Robertsbridge – buses go there from Hastings and Tunbridge Wells once an hour – and drivers could give them tickets so they had proof they’d been on the bus. And the ones with cars would have a very big incentive to leave their cars at home.

At present, there is a fairly small discount – 10 per cent I think – for people who go to Bodiam Castle by bus, ferry or train, and perhaps that discount could be increased to 30 per cent for people who have travelled all the way by public transport.

Train and bus travel are often very expensive compared with car travel, and many people need a big discount to help make up for it.

I wonder if the government could think of a way of encouraging more people to offer discounts to people who arrived by public transport.