Ridiculous plan to open a café on the Recreation Ground in Battle

From: Dennis Campbell, High Street, Battle

How well the letters in last week’s Battle Observer from Peter Mills and Ron Harris outline the many problems which Battle Town Council are inflicting on the townsfolk of Battle.

I can remember when we had a council that took more heed of what businesses and residents had in mind, rather than inflating councillors’ own egos.

The cost of the £600,000 which is planned will cost about £1m over 50 years, and incur an increase of approximately 7.5 per cent in Council Tax. Of course, as councillors come and go, perhaps future members might be reluctant to take on such a huge burden.

To be even considering opening a café on the Recreation Ground, in competition with businesses in the town who are already paying massive business rates, would seem ridiculous.

The loss of banks and an ATM are already causing problems.

The council should be considering giving every bit of help possible to keep the town viable, not trying to take business away.