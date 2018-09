From: Ian Roberts, Watermill Lane, Pett

From Monday, October 1, 2018, East Sussex Household Waste Recycling Sites will be charging residents to dispose of soil, hardcore, plasterboard and asbestos.

Apparently, the council does “not expect fly-tipping to increase” as a result of this decision.

However, I think it might be worth getting out into our lovely countryside this month as a precaution against the remote possibility that every field gateway will soon be filled with rubbish.