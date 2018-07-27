Speed limit as well as crossing

From: Mary Boorman, Battle Hill, Battle

I have been reading with interest about the absolute need for a pedestrian crossing on Battle Hill to cross the busy and dangerous road to Tescos.

I am pleased this is being taken seriously now but I am unsure whether the “20 is plenty” idea is still valid?

I think that should also be the case in Battle as my main concern, especially on the hill, is that when a pedestrian crossing is added, once the motorist restarts after stopping for the crossing, they will then put their feet down hard on the accelerator and speed even more up the hill!

This happens all the time now when they come out of the garage/shop and it needs calming.

I did raise the issue of more traffic and such problems occurring when Tescos became re-furbished a few years back but my comments were not heard.

I do hope something is done and I would love to see “20 is plenty” also put in place asap as well as a crossing.