Thanks to John Lederer for his tireless efforts in helping us remember the dead of the The Great War

From: Louise Dinnage, Bodiam Road, Staplecross

I would just like to record a public vote of thanks to John Lederer of Staplecross who has worked so hard to ensure that the parish of Ewhurst Green and Staplecross paid fitting tribute to its fallen from the Great War.

John worked tirelessly for the last 12 months and before that to prepare – raising and lowering the flag throughout the year on the anniversary date of each member of our parish, and providing a detailed commemoration tribute describing where each of the young men lived within the village.

Together with a team of others young and old, he arranged a very moving ceremony last Sunday evening with bugler, bagpipe player, drummer, 21 flaming torches to represent each parishioner lost, and a young girl (a direct descendant of one of the men) who lit our village beacon.

The event was very well attended and an appropriate tribute. It is thanks to John that many of us in the village have learnt a little bit more about the heritage all around us and we should be very grateful to John and his team of helpers for bringing the stories of our local history to life again and ensuring that we will remember them.