The Government has no clue of how to face Brexit deadline

From: Stephen Hardy, George Close, Robertsbridge

From the BBC News website for Tuesday, February 12, here are a couple of direct quotes:

“The UK economy expanded at its slowest rate in six years in 2018. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) quarterly growth also slowed falling to 0.2% in the three months to last December. According to the ONS estimate, gross domestic product fell in December by 0.4%.”

“The Government has axed its no deal Brexit contract with the ferry company Seaborne Freight, who had been awarded a £13.8 million deal in December to run a freight service between Ramsgate and Ostend, at which time Chris Grayling, the Transport Secretary said the company had been “fully vetted”.

But the company had no ships, no trading experience and no arrangements to use either port and had copied its terms and conditions from a pizza delivery site.”

What is the connection between these two quotations?

As of the date of writing this letter, we are 45 days (closer still when you read this) away from March 29 with our Government still totally lacking any clue of how to face up to its fatuously self-imposed and self-inflicted deadline.