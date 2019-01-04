The UK has nothing to fear from leaving EU

From: Michael St. Clair-George, Farthingfield, Udimore

I love Europe and the people of Europe but I have tried not to confuse it with the EU.

The latter is a racket run by politicians and bureaucrats mostly for their own benefit.

Most countries in the world are not members of the EU and happily trade on WTO terms. Most countries outside the EU do better than most countries in the EU.

We therefore have nothing to fear from leaving without a deal with the EU and trading under WTO rules.

The complete dog’s dinner our staggeringly incompetent government has made of leaving is an insult to dogs’ dinners and has nothing to do with the decision to leave.

It has everything to do with the majority of our MPs not wanting to carry out the will of the people. This is arrogantly on display by the two Tory MPs in our area.

I accept that MPs are not delegates but they must listen to the majority view of their constituents and stick to the promises made in their party’s manifesto. If not, that’s an end to our democracy.

At least we have an opportunity of not voting for them again, an option possible under our system but not the EU’s.

I suspect this historic, hard fought for democratic option – of being able to kick out our law makers when they don’t do what the majority of us want – is what swayed most of us to vote Brexit, not the economics.

Conservative voters are threatened with the line that not voting Tory may bring in a militant Labour government.

We’ve been there before. Yes, the country may well be brought to its knees before the voters have had enough, but it would be temporary and worth it to preserve our democracy.