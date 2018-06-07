Trains slow and less frequent

From: Eric Waters, Ingleside Crescent, Lancing

Amber Rudd, MP for Hastings and Rye, has spoken out against Rother Valley Railway’s plans for a level crossing on the A21. (Observer, May 25).

She says there are safer and more effective ways to re-establish a transport link between Robertsbridge and Bodiam which should be explored, and that Network Rail’s work to close level crossings shows just how dangerous they can be.

Sorry, Amber, but the top speed of trains using the line will be 25 mph, 100 mph slower than many main line ones, and they will actually be slowing right down as they approach the new crossing and prepare to stop at the Robertsbridge station.

Also, nobody is trying to ‘re-establish a transport link between Robertsbridge and Bodiam’ as roads are already available for motorists to do that. The actual situation is that the Rother Valley Railway and the Kent and East Sussex Railway are simply trying to connect their two lines and bring, as Bexhill’s MP, who knows what he is talking about said, increase tourism to the area, boost the revenues of local shops and services, and open up new employment opportunities for Robertsbridge village and the surrounding area.

This is exactly what happened when the Bluebell Railway extended their line into East Grinstead.

I also wonder if Ms Rudd, who doesn’t seem to know what she is talking about, is aware that no trains will run during rush hours, and that there will never be more than 10 closures a day, each one of which will last about a minute and involve no more than a handful of vehicles on any occasion. Back to the drawing board, Amber.