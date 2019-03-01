Trust is entirely independent

From: Geoff Foot, Chairman, IPCLT, Sea Road, Winchelsea

Our attention has been drawn to a recent Labour Party pamphlet distributed locally, which some might find it easy to misconstrue.

We, Icklesham Parish Community Land Trust, would like to make it clear that we are an entirely independent and non-political organisation.

We were formed in January 2017 for the benefit of the Parish community, with our first task being the provision of 15 affordable homes for people with strong connections to the Parish, and who otherwise might not be able to afford to continue to live in the parish.

These homes will be secured in perpetuity, which means that they cannot be sold on and will retain their original purpose.

I am pleased to be able to say that thanks to a lot of hard work by our board and our development partner, Hastoe Housing Association, a planning application for these new homes has just been submitted.

More information can be found on our website at ipclt.com.