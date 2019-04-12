We are lucky to have Huw Merriman as an MP who works hard

From: Simon van der Slikke, Northiam Road, Staplecross

An ‘Enemy of the People’ for championing a ‘People’s vote on the Final Deal’? Surely not!

Perhaps Mr Griffiths (letters, Observer, April 5) also objects to Huw Merriman’s vote in favour of keeping ‘No Deal’ on the table, as ‘No Deal’ is likely leave us even poorer than with any the other Brexit options.

We still do not know what Brexit means, or how much it is going to cost us. Parliament cannot decide, so it seems reasonable to ask the people to choose between the proposed options when they are finally worked out.

I am not a member of the Conservative Party and I did not vote for Mr Merriman at the last election, nor, like Mr Griffiths, do I not always agree with his views, but I respect him as our hard working MP, trying to get the best deal for us in the UK and for his constituents, and we are lucky to have him.

Let us hope that we will be better, and more truthfully informed on what we are voting for if there is another referendum and that we can respect each other whatever the outcome.