We are now in better position to vote on Brexit

From: Michael Hodge, Battle Hill, Battle

I can understand Cindi Cogswell’s frustration at the prospect of a second referendum on EU membership (Observer, November 16).

The idea is bound to be unwelcome to any Brexiteer.

But I am unashamedly a Remainer and I thought the issue had been settled in the first (1975) referendum.

If there was an argument for a second referendum in 2016, I don’t see why there cannot be a case for a third one now.

It is a lot clearer what the full implications are of our withdrawing from the EU.

I don’t recall much discussion two years ago about a customs union, the single market and the need to avoid a hard border in Ireland, let alone the knock-on implications for the Scottish independence debate.

We still have little idea what sort of trade agreement we can expect after the transition period but voters are certainly in a better position now to make an informed judgement on the balance of advantage to our EU membership. Why should we not give them the opportunity to express it?