We deserve clear banking details - I may have lost my money

From: Pamela Voice, Pett Level Road, Pett Level

I paid cheques into my account at Barclays via a sub Post Office on December 20, in good faith that, despite any extra delay due to Christmas, they would reach my account.

Sadly the funds are nowhere to be seen on my account and as yet, it appears that the cheques are nowhere to be found.

A call to Barclays initially diverted me to contact the Post Office, and an enquiry to the Post Office has diverted me to Barclays.

A study of generic marketing literature produced by the bank for customers when branches are closed, under its “Citizenship” strategy, cites the Post Office as an alternative venue for banking services.

However, there is neither contact nor procedural information for customers for the occasions when things go wrong.

Similarly there is negligible information on the Post Office website.

High Street banks continue a strategy of closure of branches at often great inconvenience to customers.

At the very least, customers deserve to be given clear details of procedure with regard to banking via the Post Office, so that they can make informed decisions regarding use of this service.