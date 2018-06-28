From: Stephen Jackson, Albert Road, Bexhill

The vexed question of a Bexhill Town Council throws into doubt the whole set-up of Rother.

Take into account the other two centres of population – Battle and Rye – and Rother reduced to just 40 per cent.

We begin to focus less on town councils (and parishes) and concentrate more on districts. The question becomes: Is Rother a help or hindrance, the solution or part of the problem?

Rother had never made much sense to me.

Quite what the original 1974 planners had in mind is lost in the mists of time.

More logical would be an over-arching authority of the coastal towns, Brighton to Rye. Representatives and officers could meet, say, once a month for discussion and decisions on matters of shared interest.

High on the agenda might be coordinated action on sea and flood defences.

The Marine Conservation Zone, which you discuss in your editorial (June 15) could be another. And so on.

Whichever way it is played, we need to call time on Rother.