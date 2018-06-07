What happened to civic pride?

From: Debbie Jones, Briar Close, Fairlight

Today I drove down Woodland Vale Road and was shocked by the woeful unkempt aspect of our streets.

I grew up here in the 1960s and could picture it then with cherry blossom trees lining the pavements, roads in ‘apple pie’ order and all the verges and edges neatly kept.

A far cry from today when the view was a very different one – grass a foot or more high, traffic islands taking on the look of jungles and the roads looked as though the Luftwaffe had been over on a bombing raid, there were so many holes!

What has become of our civic pride. Seems no-one cares any more.