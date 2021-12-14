A New Rail Wrapping Service Has Arrived

It's A Wrap!

London Northern Eastern Railway (LNER) is giving customers a helping hand with festive prep this year. A team of professional gift wrappers are now onboard to offer a 'gift wrap' service.

A new rail wrapping service has been set up by LNER (photo: shutterstock)

This will run between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh.

Customers in standard class can now scan a QR code at their seat. A member of staff will collect their gifts before returning them expertly wrapped. There's a choice of traditional wrapping paper or 'Azuma' design. This features LNER's cutting-edge trains.

This complimentary service uses LNER's popular 'Let's Eat- At your Seat' app. This was launched in July 2020 to deliver food and drink directly to customers seats. The pilot service will be available on select trains on 15 December on the lead up to Christmas Day.

The service was launched after new research found millions of Brits are woeful at wrapping. Research also revealed gift wrapping is the third most stressful part of Christmas. This came behind shopping and preparing Christmas dinner.

Travelling home for Christmas

The number of people planning to travel is expected to rise considerably this Christmas. Less than half (47 per cent) travelled this time last year, however that figure is set to rise to almost two-thirds (64 per cent) in 2021.