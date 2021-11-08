Annual Covid booster jabs could be introduced - but no plans yet to vaccinate under-11s

The Government has revealed plans for an annual Covid booster jab to combat any new variants of the virus.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the yearly jab rollout would help the UK “transition from pandemic to endemic”.

He also told The Sun that there is no need for under-11s to be vaccinated - despite the US planning to jab everyone aged five and above.

Yearly jabs will help 'transition from pandemic to endemic'

On yearly booster jabs, he told the newspaper: “Ultimately our plan, we will, I hope be the first major economy to transition from pandemic to endemic and have an annual vaccination programme.”

Yearly jabs will reportedly not come into place until at least next winter.

The booster roll-out has now passed 10 million doses, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid urging people to get the vaccine.

He said: “We know immunity begins to wane after six months, and booster jabs will ensure our most vulnerable are protected.”

Focus on booster jabs for over-50s

Mr Zahawi said it was more important to focus on over-50s for the vaccine roll-out than young children.

When asked about jabs for under-11s, he said that “the evidence says we don’t need to move away from where we are.”

However, he did admit that face coverings for pupils could return and daily testing kept on if it meant keeping schools open.