Boris Johnson not required to self isolate after Health Secretary Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid

Downing Street confirmed that the Prime Minister has been pinged by NHS Test and Trace - but will not be self isolating (Photo: David Rose/Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 - but will not be self-isolating, Downing Street has said.

Instead, the Prime Minister will be taking part in a daily contact testing pilot which allows him to continue to work from Downing Street.

Tested positive for Covid-19

The announcement follows the disclosure on Saturday that Health Secretary Sajid Javid had been confirmed as testing positive for the virus.

The Prime Minister is reported to have had a lengthy meeting with Javid at No 10 on Friday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also been contacted by Test and Trace and will also be taking part in the contact testing pilot.

A No 10 spokesman said: “They will be conducting only essential government business during this period.”

Health Secretary ‘working from home’

The Health Secretary confirmed that he tested positive for the virus just over a day before lockdown restrictions are set to be lifted across England.

In a message posted to Twitter Javid said: “My positive result has now been confirmed by PCR test, so I will continue to isolate and work from home.”

He said he had taken a lateral flow test on Saturday morning after feeling “a bit groggy” the evening before.

He said he had recorded the positive result, despite having had both doses of the vaccine, but was only experiencing “mild” symptoms.

‘No-one is safe from the deadly virus’

The timing could hardly have been worse for the Government, with scientists voicing increasing concern at the idea of ending all statutory legal controls while Covid cases continue to surge.

The Liberal Democrats said that Javid’s positive test underlined the case for the Government to rethink its plans.

Health spokeswoman Munira Wilson said: “This shows no-one is safe from this deadly virus.

“By easing all restrictions with cases surging, they are experimenting with people’s lives.

“Right now, they are pursuing a strategy of survival of the fittest, where the young and clinically vulnerable will be left defenceless.”

Johnson has repeatedly said he wants the lifting of lockdown to be “irreversible”, but in recent days ministers have begun to sound more cautious.

While social-distancing rules in England will come to an end, Government guidelines advise face masks should still be worn in enclosed spaces such as in shops and on public transport, while pubs and bars should be table service only.