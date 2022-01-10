Dirty Bones has created a veganuary special make-at-home kit
The kit includes the famous -The Puff Daddy burger which sees legendary vegan brands Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs and THIS™ join forces, creating a January-blues beating burger ideal for both full and part-time vegans.
A plant-based Chicken burger with rashers of THIS Isn’t Bacon, drizzled with a smoky, plant-based peanut butter mayo; house-made sweet chilli sauce; crispy gem lettuce; red onion and served in a demi-brioche bun. Topped with Hippeas organic, gluten-free Sweet & Smokin’ Chickpea Puffs for that extra crunch.
Each kit serves two, including two Puff Daddy Burgers, along with fries, two cans of Meda Human CBD-infused drinks and a Bad Brownie molten-centred vegan mug cake for the ultimate at-home treat.
The Veganuary special is available at all Dirty Bones and Dirty Vegan restaurants across the UK, throughout January for £9.50.
Or for £40 you can order Dirty Bones’ legendary DIY kit, including everything needed for a downright dirty vegan spread. It's also available as a DIY Kit - delivered nationwide.