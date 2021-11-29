Easy ways to make a trendy Christmas wreath for your home
Monday, 29th November 2021, 5:04 pm
Updated
Monday, 29th November 2021, 5:15 pm
The wreath is an underrated Christmas staple which is rapidly becoming the star of the show.
Searches for Christmas wreaths have doubled as we head into December, with white wreaths seeing a 250 per cent increase in Google searches this year as opposed to last.
The top five wreath trends for December 2021 have been revealed as the white wreath as above, the dried wreath, with searches up 130 per cent, the orange wreath, up by 114 per cent, the asymmetric wreath, up by 87 per cent, and the re-used wreath, with searches increased by 82 per cent.
Floristry expert Wendy Rea, said: “While in the past, wreaths have been colourful, popular wreath trends now are more understated. White is a classy, stylish colour which evokes a sense of snow in a warm living room.
"Neutral white goes with everything. Also, white is a calming colour. And everyone is looking for a soothing Christmas experience in 2021.”
White wreaths
She explained: “If you are using a wet foam based wreath then you have an unlimited choice of white flowers. Roses, carnations, lily heads and lisianthus are all easy to cut short and put into foam.
“If thinking of a base of twigs or straw then you may want to consider faux or silk flowers - gypsophila is a good option as it does dry when left out of water and has a look of snowflakes.”
Foliage such as grey Eucalyptus would look beautiful alongside white flowers, said Wendy. You can buy specialist white spray paint for flowers or even spray snow.
Place white wreaths in focus points and pair with gold colours or dark, rich tones. A coloured velvet bow would be a great finishing touch.
Dried Wreaths
Dried wreaths suggest sustainability. There are other benefits too - dried flowers don’t wilt in the home, they feel unique, and bring a bit of texture into the home.
If you’re planning on a dried wreath, use loose design - erratic styling and asymmetrical shapes that show off your personality. Wild grasses, pine cones, dried English hydrangea make good bases. Collecting your own grasses and seed heads from hedgerows is ideal. Feathers such as pheasant can add drama.
“Wrap the wreath carefully in paper to store and reuse again at Christmas next year or even in Autumn.”
Orange Wreath Tips
“Dried orange wreaths remind us of childhood, which might explain the rising trend. People want to remember joyful Christmases of their youth.
Oranges and Christmas have a long festive history. Treat dried oranges like baubles and go wild - the idea is to create a sense of abundance in the middle of winter.
“Cut oranges into thick slices, and cook them on a low oven temperature for around four hours. You don’t want to burn them but need to dry them out enough so they don’t rot on the wreath.
If you don’t fancy using oranges, you can do a twist on this wreath using lemon or grapefruit.”
Asymmetric Wreath Tips
“Asymmetric wreaths are perfect for those who want to celebrate Christmas in a more contemporary way.
Go top heavy, wild - do whatever you want. Celebrate structure and balance by pushing against both - an asymmetric wreath reflects someone free of constraints.
Foraged twigs and branches work well. Choose long twigs that are supple and form into a ring before dressing on one side with foraged ivy, holly and pine cones.
You may even want to consider binding twigs into a bunch and tie with a natural ribbon to hang from a door or inside your home . Perhaps attach a small collection of battery powered lights.
Reused / Recycled Wreath Tips
This is the easiest wreath to make as you can use whatever you have to hand - old ornaments and baubles for example. A recycled wreath shows your creativity while sending a message about upcycling and giving back this Christmas.
If you do want to incorporate foliage, air-dried strawflowers and blonde wheat can work well.
Tips for a DIY Wreath
Start by finding a wreath base. There are many types available, from foam to twig to moss and straw. Ask your local florist for advice.
Add a base foliage on top of the wreath, either threading the plants along the circle of the wreath or laying them on top, allowing the ends to jut off at an angle. Use wire to attach foliage at the bottom, then work in a circle and add greenery to cover up the wire as you go.
You can then do whatever you want - add more berries, dried fruit and dried flowers, pine cones, feathers, eucalyptus, seeds - by securing them onto the foliage with wire.
Add the finishing touch with a beautiful ribbon - red or purple velvet maybe.
If you’re looking for an easier solution, you can buy ready-made wreaths from florists and add your own foliage and flowers you enjoy, reclaimed twigs and sticks, berries from the garden, whatever works for you.
Outside or Indoors?
More of us are thinking of wreaths as the new Christmas tree. Certain wreaths - such as the dried orange type - will smell nicer indoors too.
Most wreaths, even with fresh flowers, will last quite some time outside without maintenance in our cold damp British weather.
Where to hang a wreath?
Think about using the wreath to create focal points - so build on something that’s already in the room, i.e. above a mirror or over a mantlepiece.
Also use the doors in your home- there’s often unused space behind them that you can utilise, which makes for a nice surprise for visitors.
Wendy Rea is manager and florist at Direct2florist, an online flower delivery service that partners with local florists in your recipient’s area. so deliveries ordered by 2pm can be sent out the same day.