LNER Launches Be Kind Campaign to Tackle Anti-Social Behaviour

The 'Be Kind' Campaign

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is launching a new campaign called ‘Be Kind’. This is to tackle anti-social behaviour experienced by railway workers.

The new campaign aims to encourage positive and fair treatment of railway staff

The Be Kind campaign, which began as an LNER initiative and now includes partners from the wider rail industry, will see members of station and onboard staff wear a range of badges to encourage people to be kind when travelling by train.

All about respect

The badges have been designed to humanise the wearer. They also remind those they interact with that they are more than ‘just a uniform’. Phrases such as "I am someone's mum" are displayed.

LNER colleagues across the East Coast route began to wear the Be Kind badges this month. They will continue wearing them into the new year. The team look to understand the impact the badges have in reducing anti-social behaviour.

In addition, there are illustrated animals to help further the message. This includes a lion alongside the words ‘please don’t roar at me’. This aims to help the campaign test a number of different of approaches.

Making a positive change

Claire Ansley, Customer Experience Director at LNER, said: “Having seen the impact that anti-social and rude behaviour can have on our customers and colleagues, it was important that we took action and formed LNER’s Be Kind campaign.

As a first step, our new range of badges are a simple way for us to support our station and onboard teams whilst out and about and we’re already seeing that they are generating a lot of positive conversations with customers.”