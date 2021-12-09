Take a look at our new family announcement service and share your news with us

Allowing you to share your family news has always been important to us and we want to make it as easy as possible for you to continue to do so.

Now JPIMedia has teamed up with an online announcements service to give our print, online and social media audience an improved service to better share such notices.

This new look online portal allows you to share happy and sad events from new-born arrivals, engagements, anniversaries, birthdays and exam success to passing of loved ones and funeral arrangements.

There are separate announcement and celebration tabs included in each search function.

The service also allows you to upload photographs or personal logos for all notices.

Our upgraded platform also offers virtual buttons for a user to leave a contribution.

You will also be able to log in to a guest book to leave a tribute or message of congratulation.

H ome page s provide user s with clear signposting to each notice section.

Virtual buttons allow you to interact with display development notice s .

Users can create an account and register their email address to leave a tribute.

And coming soon will be social media links from Facebook and Instagram.