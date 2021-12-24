This is when key high street shops, banks and Post Offices are open until today

Just a few hours remain if you haven’t yet bought all your Christmas presents (image: AFP/Getty Images)

If you haven’t already got that present for your loved one or sorted out that urgent errand, time is now running short before Christmas.

High street shops, banks and Post Offices across the UK will close their doors on Christmas Day and some of them will not reopen until Monday (27 December).

Many businesses also restrict their hours on Christmas Eve, so it’s vital to know when opening times are to avoid disappointment.

We have compiled a list of key high street businesses and when they will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

And, if you are heading out, please check with your local branch for more information as opening times can vary.

Most businesses are closing their doors earlier than they would on a typical Friday on Christmas Eve (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Banks

Here are the opening times for the UK’s key banks on Christmas Eve.

All of them will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and on 27 and 28 December, as these are the Christmas bank holidays.

It also means that transactions or banking processes will most likely not take place until Wednesday 29 December.

HSBC

Branches across the UK will be open until 2pm today.

HSBC’s customer service lines will be open until 8pm but will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Natwest

Branches across the UK will close at 2pm today.

Barclays

All of the bank’s outlets will close at 2pm on Christmas Eve.

According to its website, the bank is currently experiencing a high level of traffic on its online chat service meaning it might be harder to get your banking question answered.

Most banks are closing much earlier than on a usual working day on Christmas Eve (image: Getty Images)

Santander

All Santander branches will close their doors on Christmas Eve at 2pm.

The bank’s customer service centres will also close early at 3pm.

Halifax

Branches will be open until 2pm.

Phone lines for help on core services appear to be open as usual between 7am and 11pm every day.

Lloyd’s

The bank will close its doors for the Christmas holidays at 2pm.

Nationwide

Branches will remain open until 1pm today.

It appears the building society’s phone lines will remain open from 8am to 8pm every day over the Christmas period.

Ulster Bank

All branches will close at 12.30pm on Christmas Eve and will not re-open until Thursday 30 December.

Royal Bank of Scotland

All branches will close at 2pm.

Post Office

Many of the major high street banks allow you to check into your current accounts at the Post Office.

Most branches appear to be open as usual today, closing at 5.30pm.

Some may be open at Christmas, Boxing Day and the bank holidays, but it’s best to check with your local branch before heading out.

It remains unclear how many people will turn out for the Boxing Day sales given the spread of the Omicron Covid variant (image: Getty Images)

High street retailers

John Lewis

The department store will close its doors at 5pm on Christmas Eve.

It will reopen on Monday (27 December).

Next

Most stores will be closing at 4pm on Christmas Eve.

The retailer will then open its doors again in some locations from 6am on Monday (27 December) to kick off its in-store sale.

M&S

Stores will remain open until 7pm on Christmas Eve.

The only M&S stores that will open on Boxing Day will be those situated in BP garages and in service stations.

H&M

The high street fashion retailer has not indicated when its stores will be open over the Christmas period.

Argos

Argos will remain open on Christmas Eve until 7pm.

Its standalone and Sainsbury’s stores will then reopen from Monday 27 December.

Primark

Most Primark stores will close at 5pm today.

They will reopen on Boxing Day - although opening hours might start later than usual in some locations.

Sports Direct

Many Sports Direct stores will be closed by 6pm on Christmas Eve.

However, they will open up again on Boxing Day in most locations.

JD Sports

The fitness fashion retailer will close its doors at 5pm this afternoon.