This is why Susanna Reid is not on GMB today - and what she has said about her Good Morning Britain future

Good Morning Britain viewers are waking up to find that Susanna Reid is missing from her usual hosting dutes.

The 50-year-old TV presenter is usually a welcome sight for GMB fans in the morning but is not behind the desk - here's why.

Why is Susanna Reid not on GMB?

Susanna Reid is taking a break from GMB during the summer holidays.

She joked with her co-presenter Ben Shephard on Tuesday 27 July: "Today's my last day".

Susanna then took to Instagram to confirm her break by writing: "Over and out (for the summer)!!"

Fans flocked to comment under her post, telling her to "enjoy your holiday" and a "well earned break".

Who is filling in for Susanna Reid on GMB?

Kate Garraway is filling in for Susanna Reid on GMB.

While the show is still looking for a permanent replacement for Piers Morgan after he left the show earlier this year.

When will Susanna Reid be back on GMB?

Susanna Reid will be back on GMB when the schools go back in September.

She finished off her Instagram post by stating: "See you @GMB in September".