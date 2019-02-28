Batsman extends contract with Sussex Cricket

Luke Wells has extended his contract with Sussex.

After signing his extension, the 28-year-old graduate of the Sussex Cricket youth pathway said: “Of course I am absolutely thrilled to extend my time at this club that I’ve been a part of for so long.

Luke Wells (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“It’s an exciting time at the moment and it’s clear we’re moving in the right direction. I’m as determined as I’ve ever been to contribute to as many wins as possible going forward.”

Head coach, Jason Gillespie added: “I’m delighted that Wellsy has agreed to terms with us. He brings a lot to the team with his fine batting, useful leg-spin and safe hands in the field.

“He is a positive presence in the dressing room, and I am looking forward to seeing his game develop further over the next few years.

“He has had a great winter as captain and coach of Casey-South Melbourne in Australian grade cricket, and will no doubt share those experiences and what he has learnt with us when he returns to Sussex.”

So far during his winter Down Under, Luke has scored over a thousand runs in 20 innings for Casey-South Melbourne, breaking the club’s record for runs scored in a season.

Since making his first-team debut as a 19-year-old in 2010, Eastbourne-born Luke has scored nearly 7,500 runs in 153 matches for Sussex across all three formats. He has also taken 62 wickets with his leg-spin.

In 2017, Luke’s 1,292 Championship runs – including a career best 258 against Durham - made him the highest English run-scorer in that season’s competition.