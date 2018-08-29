Bexhill slip to foot of table after defeat

Bexhill Cricket Club’s first team slid to the foot of the Sussex League Division Two table after the penultimate round of matches.

Bexhill lost by seven wickets at home to Haywards Heath last weekend and fell below a Lindfield side which won by eight wickets at home to Bognor Regis.

Matt Peters batting for Bexhill at The Polegrove on Saturday.

As in the previous week’s defeat at home to Lindfield, Bexhill paid the price for a lack of runs batting first. They were all out for 148 in 43.1 overs having lost the toss, despite being helped by 35 extras, including 21 wides.

It could’ve been even worse than that when they slumped to 20-3, David Everett (9-2-38-3) dismissing Danul Dassanayake for four, Neil Blatchly for 12 and Cameron Burgon for a duck.

Johnathan Haffenden and Shawn Johnson stopped the rot by adding 49 for the fourth wicket, Haffenden digging in for six off 44 balls until being caught off Josiah Menzies (9-1-38-2).

Johnson went on to make 40 from 63 deliveries with eight fours before being run out by a brilliant Max Barson direct hit going for a quick single. When Joe Sarro was bowled by Menzies for 12 just eight runs later, Bexhill were 105-6.

Matt Peters and Will Smith advanced the score to 137 before Peters was bowled by Ben Matthew for 21. Matthew went on to claim two more victims, either side of Smith being caught off Tashaffi Sams (3-0-13-1) for 12, to wrap the innings up.

In reply, a series of solid partnerships took fifth-placed Heath to their victory target in just 25 overs.

Opening pair Jonny Phelps and Alastair Templeton put on 48 until the latter was caught by Steve Phillimore off Blatchly (9-1-53-2) for nine.

Phelps then added 45 for the second wicket with Matthew before he too was caught off Blatchly, for 57 off 55 balls with eight fours and three sixes.

Matthew was later bowled by Peters (3-1-22-1) for 25 with the score 129, but Barson (20 not out) and Ollie Bailey (18 not out off seven balls) blasted Heath past the winning post.

Sussex Cricket League Division Two standings (all played 17 matches): 1 Three Bridges 411pts, 2 Mayfield 387, 3 St James’s Montefiore 360, 4 Billingshurst 338, 5 Haywards Heath 338, 6 Chichester Priory Park 256, 7 Bognor Regis 237, 8 Ansty 220, 9 Lindfield 206, 10 BEXHILL 198.

