Big win puts Rye 31 points clear at top

Rye Cricket Club extended its lead at the top of the table following another victory on Saturday.

An eight-wicket win at home to St Peters has left still unbeaten Rye 31 points clear at the Sussex Cricket League Division Four East summit with a third of the season remaining.

In a match sponsored by My Sweet Old Etcetera, Rye skipper Harry Smeed won the toss and opted to bowl on a damp-looking wicket caused by all the rain on Friday.

For the first time this season, Rye struggled to pick up early wickets and St Peters got off to a good start due to batting very patiently.

Smeed brought himself into the attack and immediately made the breakthrough with the score 52. Smeed settled in for a long spell and bowled with pinpoint accuracy to return outstanding figures of 7-63 off 21 overs.

Michael Dawes (67) batted well and was aided by some poor Rye fielding as he was dropped on two occasions. A late partnership took St Peters to 204-7.

Rye felt that with a good start with the bat, they could claim yet another victory. And they duly got it as joint Concepts of Rye men of the match James Hamilton (79) and Tom Williams (61) forged an outstanding opening partnership of 145, ending any hopes St Peters had of winning.

Although the openers were eventually dismissed in quick succession, George Wathen (31 not out) and Smeed (27 not out) took Rye home.

Still unbeaten Rye have won eight and drawn three of their 11 completed matches so far, and if they can maintain that sort of form, they will be celebrating come the first Saturday in September.

Three of Rye’s remaining matches are at home and three away, including a trip to second-placed Buxted Park and a local derby at Crowhurst Park.

Rye’s remaining Sussex Cricket League Division Four East fixtures: July 28 Glynde & Beddingham (a), August 4 Bells Yew Green (h), August 11 Buxted Park (a), August 18 Mayfield II (h), August 25 Crowhurst Park (a), September 1 Hellingly (h).

Standings (all played 12 matches): 1 RYE 282pts, 2 Buxted Park 251, 3 Rottingdean 249, 4 Glynde & Beddingham 244, 5 St Peters 227, 6 CROWHURST PARK 190, 7 Bells Yew Green 168, 8 Mayfield II 161, 9 Cuckfield II 160, 10 Hellingly 145.

