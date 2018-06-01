Big win puts Rye top of table

Rye went top of Sussex Cricket League Division Four East courtesy of an emphatic victory last weekend.

Harry Smeed’s side bowled visitors Glynde & Beddingham out for 47 en route to a seven-wicket win in a match sponsored by My Sweet Old Etcetera.

Smeed won the toss and elected to bowl on a slightly damp wicket. This decision immediately brought success as Cleon Reece (3-18) and Concepts of Rye man of the match Tobias Farrow (5-23) completely blew the Glynde batting away, leaving them 38-8.

Unlike the previous weekend against St Peters, this time Rye managed to finish the innings off without much resistance as Olly Rhys-Jones (2-6) cleaned up the tail.

Craig Eaves (2-14) left Rye in a bit of bother at 9-2 in reply, but Dan Seabrook (20) and Smeed (18 not out) took Rye to victory with ease.

Rye will travel to Bells Yew Green tomorrow (Saturday) looking for a fourth win in as many completed matches.

Standings (all played 4 matches): 1 RYE 98pts, 2 Rottingdean 94, 3 Buxted Park 81, 4 Mayfield II 80, 5 Bells Yew Green 79, 6 CROWHURST PARK 57, 7 Cuckfield II 56, 8 Glynde & Beddingham 54, 9 St Peters 45, 10 Hellingly 37.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)