Killick gets a kick out of taking KGP champion's crown

Jimmy Killick at the Muay Thai Grand Prix at a sold-out Indigo at The O2 / Picture: Natalia Rakowska / Muay Thai Grand Prix

The Northiam-based fighter featured on one of the biggest Muay Thai/Kickboxing cards in recent years – the Muay Thai Grand Prix at a sold-out Indigo at The O₂ arena in London.

The main event featured multiple-times world champion Liam Harrison, who has been to Hastings to do seminars.

Killick said: “My title fight was the opening bout on the KGP main card against tough opponent Charlie O’Neill from 1st Legions Gym in Leicester.

Jimmy Killick in action / Picture: Natalia Rakowska / Muay Thai Grand Prix

“This was Charlie’s 18th fight and second title defence and my 13th fight.

“The fight was a crowd favourite with plenty of action from the off.

“I almost put him down in the second rocking him with a big right cross, left hook combo. To his credit he stayed on his feet and made to the end of the round.

“After the three rounds, I was declared the winner and new champion by a unanimous decision – the biggest achievement in my fight career so far.”

Jimmy Killick in action / Picture: Natalia Rakowska / Muay Thai Grand Prix

Killick now plans a busy 2022 of action.

“I’ll be defending my title early in the year and I’m targeting the European title by year end,” he told us.

Killick trains at Warriors Gym in Kent under Lee and Charlier Whittington and at Warriors Gym, Hastings, under Luke Read, a former local multiple champion.

Killick used to live in Hastings but has now relocated to Northiam.

Victory for Jimmy Killick / Picture: Natalia Rakowska / Muay Thai Grand Prix