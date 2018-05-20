Cricket round-up: Centuries galore in run-filled day

There were five centuries in run-filled day in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division this weekend.

Australian Sam Whiteman led the way with a 113-ball 130 as Cuckfield (339-6) beat Horsham (236 all out) by 103 runs. Brad Gayler (60) and Ben Candfield (50) gave Whiteman support.

Jamie Hutchings took 5-44 in Horsham’s reply.

Former Sussex batsman Matt Machan hit 106 and Bryce Hounsome 88 as Brighton (297-4) beat Hastings and St Leonards (267 all out) by 30 runs. Jake Woolley (76 not out) top-scored for Hastings.

Rohit Jagota scored 110 and took 5-36 as Roffey (311-6) beat Preston Nomads (249 all out).

Jibran Khan hit 93 in a 180 partnership with Jagota.

Mike Norris hit an unbeaten 129 to lead Ifield (228-8) to their first Premier Division win, beating Eastbourne (227 all out) by two wickets in a thrilling match.

James Hockley had earlier hit 129 for Eastbourne.

Reigning champions East Grinstead suffered (125 all out) defeat to Middleton (195 all out).

Mahesh Rawat top-scored for Middleton with 63 while Ian Sturmer took 5-66 for EG.

Former Sussex man Sean Heather took 4-26 to help bowl EG out.

In Division 2, Ansty (202-3) beat Bexhill (198-8) by seven wickets while Billingshurst (161 all out) lost to St James's Montefiore (164-4).

Ryan Maskell hit an unbeaten 79 as Bognor Regis (164-4) beat Chichester Priory Park (162 all out). Haywards Heath (196 all out) lost to Mayfield (254 all out) while David Winn hit 114 as Three Bridges (265-6) beat Lindfield (195 all out) by 70 runs.

Division 3 West: Findon (154 all out) beat Steyning (140 all out); Roffey 2nd XI (145-5) beat Slinfold 1st XI (144 all out); Stirlands (306-4) beat Three Bridges 2nd XI (124 all out); West Chiltington & Thakeham (232 all out) beat Pagham (135 all out); Worthing (118 all out) lost to Goring By Sea (119-2).

Highlights: William Gubbins (125) and Jamaine Bullen (114 not out) put on 216 for Stirlands.

Division 3 East: Bexhill (78 all out) lost to Portslade (81-1); Brighton & Hove 103 all out (32.0) lost to Hastings & St Leonards Priory (104-0); Burgess Hill (215-7) beat Preston Nomads (210-9); Eastbourne (148-9) lost to Seaford (337-8); East Grinstead (195 all out) lost to Crawley Eagle (199-2).

Highlights: Kevin Ramsay hit 122 not out for Burgess Hill. Skipper Ollie Smith hit 89 for Seaford. Rehan Hasan scored an unbeaten 113 for Crawley Eagles.

