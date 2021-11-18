Cricket racist tweets storm: Tymal Mills reacts to Jack Brooks apology

Tymal Mills / Picture: Getty

In the wake of Azeem Rafiq' s evidence to MPs this week over racist abuse he suffered at Yorkshire CCC, it emerged that Brooks - now with Somerset - sent tweets in 2012, when he was with Northants, containing a racist word aimed at Mills and Stewart Laudat.

Today Mills has issued a statement responding to Brooks' apology and asking for the matter to be left in the past.

Mills said: “In relation to the social media post from 2012 from Jack Brooks, I feel compelled to comment given how prominent issues such as this are currently.

Jack Brooks in action in 2021 for Somerset / Picture: Getty

“Jack and I have spoken about it and I know how much he regrets having used the language he did. I believe it is right that both as a sport and as a society, we must go through a thorough process of reflection and introspection regarding the language we use towards each other and how we treat each other.

“Jack has apologised to me profusely and sincerely which I have accepted and I still consider him to be a good friend. I consider this matter to be closed and do not wish to comment on it any further.”

Earlier, Brooks issued a a statement via Somerset CCC which said: "I acknowledge that the language used in two tweets I made in 2012 was unacceptable and I deeply regret using it. I unreservedly apologise for any offence caused to anybody who may have seen these tweets. The two players to whom I sent the tweets are my friends and it was certainly not my intention to cause distress or offence to them or anyone who read them. It is my understanding that neither individual was offended at the time, but I accept that language is important and that a word I used may have caused offence to others.

"I condemn discrimination of any sort and I should never have used discriminatory language, no matter what the intention and context was. I wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused. With reference to my naming in Azeem Rafiq’s statement to MPs this week, the use of the name “Steve” related to some people having difficult names to pronounce. When this has occurred in the past in a dressing room environment, it has been commonplace to give nicknames, regardless of creed or race. I admit to having used it in this context and now accept that it was disrespectful and wrong to do so. I have reached out and apologised to Cheteshwar for any offence that I have caused him or his family. At the time I didn’t recognise this as racist behaviour, but I can now see that it was not acceptable.