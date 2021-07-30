Eastbourne skipper: We've not become a bad side overnight

Action from Buxted Park's game against East Grinstead / Picture: Ron Hill

Eastbourne v Haywards Heath - Sussex premier

Skipper Jacob Smith was less than impressed with Eastbourne CC’s performance at home to Haywards Heath CC in the Premier Division on Saturday, stating that his side had not ‘become a bad side overnight’.

Heath, electing to field, bowled Eastbourne out for 171 in 56.3 overs. Jethro Menzies (4-37) performed well with the ball.

Buxted Park take on East Grinstead / Picture: Ron Hill

The reply saw Max Barson (80) and Shelton Forbes (a run-a-ball 52*) power Heath to 172-3 in 34 overs to win the contest.

Eastbourne, who have now lost their last two league games, sit sixth in the table, just 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Smith said: “I was very disappointed with the way things went on Saturday.

“Haywards Heath were right on the money with the ball and we weren’t good enough to get through that early pressure. “That pretty much set the tone for the game.

Daryl Tullett and Harry Meale put on more than 200 for Newhaven CC

“We did well to get 170 in the end but we weren’t anywhere near consistent enough with the ball.

“It was only a few weeks ago that we were looking at the other end of the table so we haven’t become a bad side overnight!

“We certainly need to turn the tide of performances but I’m confident we can do that starting with Brighton on Saturday.”

Eastbourne were reduced to 28-5, then 56-6 after an excellent opening spell from Menzies and Charlie Henry (2-19).

Brendan Hildebrand (45) and Chris Jones (35) offered some resistance but Eastbourne were bowled out for a below-par total once Heath skipper Jonny Phelps (1-58) and Ollie Bailey (3-49) mopped up the tail.

Eastbourne made an early breakthrough, Aiden Plumley (1-21) taking Menzies (two) with the score at 3-1, but from then on Heath asserted their dominance.

Phelps (22) and Barson put on 61-runs for the second-wicket before Phelps was caught off the bowling of Eastbourne captain Smith (1-47).

Barson and Forbes then flashed a quickfire and destructive 72-run partnership for the third wicket.

Barson was eventually bowled by Ben Twine (1-43) but it was too little, too late as Sam Matthew (10*) and Forbes got Heath over the line.

Glynde & Beddingham v Eastbourne II

Sussex division three east

Glynde comfortably beat Eastbourne II.

Glynde batted first and began well as Archie Burrows scored 37 in a steady start.

Glynde lost a couple of wickets but skipper Alex Thornhill (80) yet again anchored the home side’s batting as he scored steadily before being caught by a fine running catch on the long-off boundary, while Matt Blunt (50*) batted well.

Glynde went from a steady pace to near hurricane force towards the end of the innings as George Burton Durham smashed 37 in double quick time, while Archie Howard scored a four-ball 12 not out to take the innings to 267-5 at the close of 45 overs.

Of the Eastbourne bowlers, only Jack Trubshaw (2-30) caused Glynde many problems.

Eastbourne had few answers to the all round bowling attack of Glynde, with only Thomas Coomber (19) and Sully Hallett (15) reaching double figures from the top and mid-order.

There was a late flourish of runs from Diesel Hallett (24*) and Trubshaw (22) as Eastbourne II were bowled out for 111.

Glynde again showed their all round ability with all five bowlers taking at least one wicket.

Mike Brooks (2-16) and Will Burton Durham (2-31) took early wickets, while Charlie Hobden (3-23) went through the mid-order batting, while Jani Flind with 2-16 finished things off, as Glynde won by 156 runs.

This weekend Glynde travel to Crawley Eagles.

Glynde II had an important win at Battle, totalling 165-7 batting first.

This was in the main due to a fine innings of 61 not out from skipper Ben Bignell and when young Ridley Flind (21*) joined him they added an unbroken eighth wicket partnership of 65 to complete the innings while Darren Howard scored 27.

Glynde needed to bowl well on Battle’s tiny ground and they did, as Gavin Sutherland with 3-22, Flind 3-11 and Amir Riaz 2-32 destroyed Battle.

Only Mike Gedye (24), Ben Newman (20) and Jo Carthew (14), put up much resistance as they were bowled out for 114.

Glynde III’s game with Chiddingly II was conceded by Chiddingly so Glynde got the full 30 points.

Buxted Park v E Grinstead 2nd

Division four east

Buxted Park won by eight wickets after starting as strong favourites.

Winning the toss, captain Tom Clift backed his bowlers to set up a chaseable target.

This decision paid early dividends with Craig Olive (2-32) claiming a wicket in the first over. From here, EG moved slowly and found themselves 22-3.

Isaac Heater (3-17) bowled a quick spell to rush the EG batsmen but picked up only one wicket.

His brother Dom (3-23) claimed three wickets in one over, meaning EG collapsed from 66-3 to 68-6.

A wag of the tail followed and the visitors found themselves 155-9 after their 45 overs.

In response, Buxted Park were quick out the traps.

The openers found the boundaries regularly and coupled with plenty of extras from EG,

Buxted raced to 50-0 before Chris James (20) was hit on the chin, meaning he had to retire and go to hospital for stitches.

Buxted didn’t allow this to affect them and after contributions by all the batsmen, they reached their target two wickets down and with 20 overs to spare, retaining their spot in the promotion places.

Chiddingly v Newick

Division five east

Newick won the toss and elected to field.

Chiddingly wickets fell steadily, their top-scorer being Michael Clement (41*), and they reached a total of 155-9 from 40 overs.

The best of the Newick bowling came from Matt Sawyer who took 3-23. Alex Heasman took two catches.

In response, Joe Waylett opened the batting and scored 83 which included 17 fours in a dynamic display.

The score was passed in the 28th over for the loss of six wickets. Paul Saunders took four Newick wickets for 34.

Newhaven v Maresfield

Division seven east

Newhaven were at home to Maresfield on a bright sunny afternoon after the rain and thunder of the previous night.

Newhaven won the toss and batted. Daryl Tullett and Orren Wileman put on 53 before Wileman was lbw to Michael Sargeant (1-52) for 23.

Then came a brilliant unbroken partnership of 228 for the second wicket with Tullett ending on 146 not out and Harry Meale scoring his maiden century, ending on exactly 100 not out.

Newhaven ended their innings on 281-1 from 40 overs.

In reply Maresfield battled through their 40 overs scoring 142-8.

Contributions of 25 from opener Mark Poole, 29 from Malcolm Smith and 27 from Trevor Lucas boosted their total.

Newhaven’s best bowler was Jamie Pittam with 3-16.

Newhaven won by 139 runs.

Willingdon v Little Common Ramblers

Ramblers made it ten league wins in a row on Saturday with a convincing win at Willingdon.

In overcast conditions, the Ramblers captain opted to bowl first and they started well as Deluar Ahmed took the first wicket with the score on 14. Ahmed continued to swing it and before long Willingdon were 43-4 with Ahmed (4/25) picking up all four.

Varun Khullar got in on the act with his pace, reducing the home side to 63-6.

Ady Platt scored 31 but after Tom Crathern accounted for him, Khullar cleaned up the tail to end with 5-19 as Willingdon were 142 all out.

Tom Crathern and Chris Meredith opened the reply positively with Meredith the aggressor.

Ramblers raced to 68 from the power-play with Meredith making 49 before being removed.

Crathern and Joe Powell got Ramblers closer to victory. Crathern fell for 27 but Mark Hopkinson (5*) and Powell (30*) saw the visitors over the line.

Ramblers remain top and will welcome back Geo Crathern and Ed Feist for the visit of Chiddingly tomorrow.

Winchelsea v Brookland

Winchelsea hosted Brookland for their latest Sunday friendly and on winning the toss elected to bat first in a 30 over per side fixture.

Winchelsea struggled to score runs as wickets fell at regular intervals.

J Dudley (2-22 off 6 overs) and C Patel (3-9 off 6 overs) bowled well, the latter taking the wicket of Tommy Nunn (12).

Will Wheeler (20) was the only other batsmen to reach double figures before he was dismissed by R Harper (1-8 off 4 overs) as B Harper cleaned up the lower order to finish with figures of 4-7 off four overs with Winchelsea being dismissed for 82.

Brookland got off to a steady start against a good spell of opening bowling, but Helen Harrod (1-9 off 4 overs) made the initial breakthrough with the score on 23.

The introduction of John Josiah saw the dismissal of D Patel (17) in his first over before he finished with figures of 1-35 from 2 overs.

C Pierce (51 not out) saw Brookland to victory with 15 overs to spare.