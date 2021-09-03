Great cricket escape is one win away for Hastings Priory

John Morgan has starred for Hastings Priory in recent weeks / Picture: Chris Hatton

Hastings Priory CC have given themselves a great chance of surviving in the Sussex Premier League going into the season’s final weekend.

Three wins in a row have put them 16 points clear of Cuckfield, who now occupy the top relegation spot – so a win at home to Eastbourne tomorrow will mean they stay up.

Skipper Tom Gillespie praised his troops for the turnaround in a season that looked doomed a few weeks ago.

A three-wicket win at Cuckfield last week was huge and Gillespie said: “It’s been a great few weeks with a few excellent results – we’re all happier.

“I think the change in fortunes has largely been down to people turning up and taking a lot more responsibility on a matchday - perhaps because we know on paper our XI isn’t the strongest we’ve been this year.

“We’ve had a bit more luck which seemed to have completely evaded us this year and big moments in games have seemed to go our way in the past three weeks where I don’t think they had previously. We’ve got two young openers that work very hard and have given us platforms.

“We’re bowling excellently with the new ball and have begun to look threatening at the top of the innings – then we’ve fielded and backed up our spinners who are always tidy.

“John Morgan has been the star of the show for me – it really is experience taking responsibility. He took four for not many against Haywards Heath and has been the key factor in us getting over the line in two run chases we could have so easily lost!