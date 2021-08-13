Prodigy Lenham pens full Sussex deal

Archie Lenham has been a revelation with Sussex / Picture: Getty

Signed on a rookie contract until the end of the current season in June, the 17-year-old Academy graduate’s impressive performances for the men’s first team have seen him rewarded with this multi-year deal.

In nine Vitality Blast matches this summer, he has taken ten wickets, just one fewer than Sussex Sharks’ leading wicket-takers Tymal Mills and David Wiese.

He shone in front of the Sky cameras in just his second first-team appearance, picking up 3 for 14 against Hampshire. Four games later, Archie had new best T20 figures of 4 for 26 as Sussex beat Glamorgan on their way to qualification for a quarter final later this month.

In this season’s Royal London Cup, the Bede’s School pupil finished as Sussex’s joint leading wicket-taker with eight dismissals in seven appearances.

After committing his future to Sussex, Lenham said: “I was delighted and thrilled to sign my first full contract. I’ve really enjoyed this season so far and have felt that almost every session I’ve learned something that can improve my game in some way.

“So many people have helped since being in the squad such as CJ [Chris Jordan] with my overall game and Rashid [Khan], Beero [Will Beer] and Sals [Ian Salisbury] with my bowling. Garts [George Garton] has helped with my fielding. Kirtles [James Kirtley] has also been a huge help with my game, as has Ash [Wright] with my batting.

“My personal ambitions for the next few years are to keep improving and keep helping Sussex win games of cricket and hopefully some trophies.”

Sussex’s Championship & One-Day Head Coach, Ian Salisbury said “Knowing him and his family for a long time, I’ve always been aware that Archie’s dream has been to be a professional cricketer, so I’m over the moon that he’s signed his first full contract.

“The last few months have made it plain to see what a hugely exciting young player Archie is. He epitomises the reason we all get into cricket: having fun playing a game we love. He relishes every challenge that is put in front of him, and he has the dedication and skill with both bat and ball to succeed as a professional.

“Richard Halsall and his staff in the Sussex Academy have done an incredible job working with Archie over the past few years. Their skill and efforts have been reflected in how he, as well as so many other of our young players, have taken to first team cricket this season.

“Our job now is to help him prepare as best as possible for the next part of his journey and provide him with the opportunities that will allow him to fulfil his ambitions in the game.”

James Kirtley, Sussex’s T20 Head Coach added: “Archie has had an incredible start to his career, and I'm delighted he has signed his first professional contract.

“Whilst he has exploded into the game with his leg spin, we must all remember he can bat and will be a fantastic performer with both bat and ball for Sussex.