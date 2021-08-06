Seven-wicket Smith inspires Eastbourne ... Sheffield's work is in vain

Will Sheffield took five wickets for Mayfield v Chichester - but rain intervened / Picture: Ron Hill

A 13-run win at Brighton took Eastbourne back into the top five of the Sussex Premier League – on a day when no other games in the division were concluded.

A knock of 61 from Malcolm Johnson plus 39 from Joe Pocklington were the highlights as Eastbourne totalled 179.

Then skipper Jacob Smith took centre stage – his SEVEN for 31 meaning Brighton were bowled out for 166.

Brian Huxley had a good afternoon for Buxted Park / Picture: Ron Hill

Smith said: “It was a great result. It was nice to get back to winning ways after a couple of tough weekends.

“We were pretty lucky with the weather, being the only side in the league to complete a game and get 30 points. It’s made our position in the table look much better. It’s important we make the most of that luck and string a few results together now.

“It wasn’t the easiest of wickets to bat fluently on, so I was really happy with the way Malcolm dug in for us.

“It wasn’t exactly good to watch but it was definitely what was required in the situation. With the way the game panned out, it proved to be a vital innings - without it we’d have probably lost.

“We stuck at it well in the field and with the ball too. I think crucially we were better than Brighton in those key moments - batting first and having the scoreboard pressure definitely helped.”

Smith (above) added modestly: “It was nice to contribute with the ball myself as well.”

On Sunday Eastbourne travelled to Alton in Hampshire for the South East regional finals day in the National Club T20 Cup.

Smith said: “Unfortunately we tied a really even game against our hosts and went out on wickets lost.

“It was a tough way to go out but we gave a good accounts of ourselves and can be proud of making it that far in a national competition.

“It was a great learning curve should we make it back to more days like that.”

Isfield v Buxted Park

Div four east

Buxted Park beat Isfield to boost their position in the top two.

Buxted Park captain Tom Clift won the toss and put Isfield into bat, but the forecast rain soon hit with the home side nicely poised at 40-1.

A two-hour delay followed, which did Buxted all kinds of favours, especially after Dom Heater struck third ball after the rain delay, beginning somewhat of a collapse for Isfield who fell to 114 all out.

Buxted were aided by tight bowling, in particular from veteran Bryan Huxley (4-27).

The chase began well with George Read (21) getting Buxted off to a flyer before being dismissed.

Chris James (45*) and Sam Marchesi (21) then continued on from the strong start, taking Buxted almost all of the way before a mini cameo from Harry Marchesi (20*) finished the game off for the visitors with plenty of time left in the game.

Buxted go 40 points clear of third place.

Mayfield v Chichester Priory Park

Sussex League div two

Will Sheffield’s heroics with the ball were in vain for Mayfield.

He took 5-33 as the home side bowled out Chichester for 105 off 33.5 overs.

The reply was going well at 83-3 but the rain came and the match was abandoned.

Newick v Ringmer

Division five east

Newick beat Ringmer by seven wickets.

Ringmer won the toss and elected to bat.

Play was interrupted by rain after six overs and a decision was taken to reduce the game to 28 overs per side on the resumption.

Ringmer scored a total of 114-7; their top-scorer was Andy Smith with 50 not out.

Ben Whelpton, Louis Ramsey and Cameron Jones took two Ringmer wickets apiece.

In response Newick passed the score in the 21st over for the loss of three wickets, even though play was interrupted by rain once again for a short while during their innings.

Matt Sawyer top-scored for Newick with 50 not out.

Little Common Ramblers CC continued their fine run with a convincing win at home to Chiddingly.

The visitors asked Ramblers to bat firstand Ed Feist scored quickly early on before falling for 18.

Despite wickets falling, contributions of 24 and 45 from Jon Meredith and Varun Khullar had the home side moving towards a good score.

MoM Chris Meredith and Tom Rose put on 89 to move Ramblers towards 250.

Meredith made 59 and Rose 43 as a late flurry of wickets saw Ramblers all out for 242. Mike Parker ended with 5/49 for the visitors.

In reply, Chiddingly struggled early on thanks to excellent new-ball bowling from Fin Jack and Varun Khullar.

Jack made the breakthrough and wickets continued to fall at regular intervals with the pick of the bowlers being Ifti Ahmed with 5/47 – well supported by Tom Crathern (3/11) as Chiddingly ended 131 all out.

The win sees Ramblers 44 points clear at the top of the table with five games left. They go to Ringmer on Ssaturday.

Winchelsea v Northiam

It was decided to play a 25-over game to ensure a finish before the weather changed. The visitors won the toss and elected to bat.

Winchelsea made a good start with some tight opening bowling and Hamish Payne took three wickets in an over reducing Northiam to 18-3. He ended with 3-23.

A partnership of 30 steadied the innings before Tom Martin (26) was dismissed by Tom Hamplett (1-44).

Runs started to come before Fin Thomson (53) was bowled by Simon Wheeler (1-70) and James Crombie retired on 65. Mike Stoneham finished with figures of 2-26. Ollie Rhys-Jones and Harry Rhys-Jones who both scored 11. Freddie Mackenzie (13 *) and Tom Haydon (16 *) saw Northiam to a total of 222-8.

Mackenzie (1-4) made the early breakthrough in the reply. Will Wheeler scored 25 and Phil Wheeler 16 before both were dismissed by Harry Rhys-Jones (2-9).

Simon Wheeler (35) was the only other batsmen to reach double figures before being bowled by Tom Haydon (2-10).

Winchelsea finished on 90-7 with Fin Thomson (1-0) and Tom Martin (1-5 ) being the other Northiam wicket takers.

Glynde CC

Glynde’s game against Crawley Eagles was cancelled without a ball being bowled. This week they host Rye in a game they have to win, with a 12.30pm start at the Recreation ground.

Glynde II had an excellent win at home to Heathfield Park.

Heathfield batted first and lost a wicket in the first over through a run out, but recovered to 50-1 before losing a quick cluster of wickets to slip to 64-4.

Only Terry Penfold (30) and Oliver Robertshaw (13), put up resistance, while Sam Horn (26) and Joe Pratt (20) performed admirably in the middle order.

Wickets fell to leave Heathfield on 115-8, before Piers Cowley dug the away side out of trouble, as he scored 35 not out and the innings finished on 178-9.

Glynde’s Darren Howard bowled superbly to take 4-15 and got good support from Amir Riaz (2-31).

Matt Cramp got Glynde off to a quickfire start as he blasted 28 from 17 balls.

Glynde had a mid-order collapse as three wickets fell quickly before James Peck steadied the innings with a well-made 28.

Glynde skipper Ben Bignall took charge of the innings as he scored 56 not out, which included five fours and three sixes, while Charlie Silvester belted 17 not out in 11 balls as Glynde passed Heathfield’s total with six wickets down.

Glynde III had a very close game with Mayfield IV.

Mayfield scored 123-8 from their 37 overs, Thomas Murphy with 2-30 doing well for Glynde.

Rain during the tea interval meant Glynde’s target was reduced to 109 in 32 overs. Glynde lost wickets at regular intervals, but Murphy completed a fine day for him and the side with 22, while Richard Barber (19) and Charles Saunders (14) helped Glynde win by two wickets.

Hailsham v Hellingly

On a day when forecast bad weather avoided Hailsham Rec, Hailsham were put in.

The opening pair put on 116, Rob Wilkinson scoring 21 and Ollie McDonald hitting a boundary-laden 73.

After Matt Dawber (five) fell, Simon Dunning (89) put on an explosive display that bolstered the innings.

Tom Carpenter added nine and a dogged stint from Tom McDonald (10) and James Bellett (19) took Hailsham past 250.

Liam Fenwick (16*) and Shankar Bala (four*) took Hailsham to 288-9.

Hailsham’s opening bowlers were unlucky not to get a wicket. T McDonald (0-17), Anthony (0-8) and Bellett (0-32) had no luck.

The first wicket fell courtesy of Bala, who put in an imperious performance claiming EIGHT of the nine available wickets posting the unbelievable figures of 8-15.

Dunning (1-10) claimed the final scalp sealing a definitive win for Hailsham.

Lewes St Michaels v

Hailsham 2nd

Hailsham travelled to Lewes, won the toss and fielded first. They restricted Lewes St Michaels to 159-8 from their 40 overs. There were wickets for W Headland (3-22), M Anthony (2-38), M Tutt (1-21) and J Fingerneissl (2-15).

Hailsham chased the total of 160 with relative ease, with 9.4 overs to go. J Fingerneissl (42) and D Bennett-Tomlin (45) top-scored.

Hailsham 3rd v

Polegate 2nd

Hailsham hosted Polegate down at Roebuck Park. Hailsham won the toss and chose to field first, restricting Polegate to 115-10 off 34.3 overs with wickets for S Abraham (5-39), O Pathan (1-31), E Brook (2-18), T Mills (1-11) and W Downs (1-0).

It was a simple chase in the end for a side that has really struggled with the bat this season. They ended on 117-3 from 28.3 overs. T Mullins (52*) and C Mooiman (23) top-scored.

Crowborough 2nd v

Hailsham 4th v

Crowborough reached 147-9 with wickets for B Aldridge (3-9), A Renals (1-22), S Andrews (1-10), S Rawoo (1-35) and K Pavitt (1-20).