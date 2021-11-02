Shane Warne: Some people get down pretty easily ... we’ve got to find ways to make sure they stay positive

A still from Shane Warne’s contribution to the Sussex Cricket Mental Health & Wellbeing Hub / Image: Frog Systems/Sussex Cricket Mental Health & Wellbeing Hub

The Australian spin legend has joined hundreds of others in contributing to the Hub’s Champions Cinema, a collection of thousands of short videos where people from the Sussex Cricket community and beyond open up about their mental health and wellbeing.

In his videos, Shane offers his views on the importance of good mental health, shares what he has learned about developing mental resilience and reveals what playing in a team has taught him about supporting others with their wellbeing.

Explaining why an initiative like the Sussex Cricket Mental Health & Wellbeing Hub is so valuable, Shane said: “We’ve got to make sure we support people. We have to make sure we understand that some people get down pretty easily and we’ve got to try and find ways to make sure they stay positive.”

Commenting on the addition of Shane’s videos to the platform, Sussex Cricket Chief Executive Rob Andrew, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Shane for taking the time to share his experiences and insight.

“Since its launch the Sussex Cricket Mental Health & Wellbeing Hub has helped thousands of people in our community. By further raising the profile of the Hub, as well as through his videos themselves, Shane’s contribution will help us keep doing that.”

The Sussex Cricket Mental Health & Wellbeing Hub was launched in January 2021 as part of the club’s response to issues exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Developed in partnership with Frog Systems and with the support of Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, the Hub is a free, online resource designed to help users find hope and support through the power of shared, lived experiences.

Warne is the latest high-profile figure to contribute to the platform, joining the likes of ex-England international cricketer Sarah Taylor, Hove MP Peter Kyle and many of Sussex men’s and women’s players. Their experiences sit alongside those of individuals from a wide range of backgrounds, including club cricketers and NHS experts.

Warne recorded his videos for the Sussex Cricket Mental Health & Wellbeing Hub during a recent visit to Sussex Cricket’s state school partner, Brighton Aldridge Community Academy, where he delivered a masterclass to students of the Aldridge Cricket Academy.