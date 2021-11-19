Dates confirmed for Eastbourne's 2022 week of international tennis

Jelena Ostapenko with her Eastbourne trophy earlier this year / Picture: Getty

The LTA have today confirmed the dates of their Tour-level events for what they say will be an exciting summer of British tennis. In 2022 all ATP and WTA Tour-level tournaments will take place in their traditional weeks.

Grass court tennis will return in June to the Nottingham Tennis Centre, The Queens Club, The Edgbaston Priory Club and Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, while the British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships will be hosted at the Nottingham Tennis Centre in July.

There will once again be combined WTA and ATP events at Nottingham and Eastbourne, whilst alongside the ATP event at Queen’s and WTA event at Birmingham, there will be ITF Wheelchair Tennis Series titles.

2022 summer tennis calendar

Nottingham Open, Nottingham Tennis Centre, 4 – 12 June 2022

Birmingham Classic, Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, 11 – 19 June 2022

cinch Championships, The Queen’s Club, London, 13 – 19 June 2022

Eastbourne International, Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, 17 – 25 June 2022

British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships, Nottingham Tennis Centre, ITF Super Series, July 2022 (dates TBC)

Last year’s events saw high quality tennis played throughout the summer and plenty to cheer for those supporting British players.

The WTA 500 women's singles event on the grass courts at Eastbourne was won by former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and the ATP 250 men's singles event was claimed by Alex de Minaur.

Next year’s events once again will allow fans to see leading British and international players at close quarters, and there will be a focus on inspiring a new generation of players to pick up a racket. Final dates for the British Open in July will be confirmed as soon as possible.

Tickets for all events will go on sale in the spring and ticket holders who chose to roll over their tickets from cancelled events in 2020 will be contacted by the end of this year.

Scott Lloyd, LTA Chief Executive said: “Last year presented significant operational challenges because of the pandemic, but we were proud that every event we hosted was open to spectators and delivered high quality competitive tennis. This year we are looking forward to our tour level events helping open up tennis to new audiences and provide excitement and enjoyment to those attending or watching at home."