Fast start puts Rye on course for victory

Rye Cricket Club’s first team made it two wins in two Sussex Cricket League Division Four East completed matches with a five-wicket victory away to St Peters on Saturday.

Rye captain Harry Smeed lost the toss and was asked to bowl - a decision which immediately backfired for St Peters as Cleon Reece and James Smeed both picked up a wicket in their first over to leave the hosts 4-2.

This quickly became 33-5 as Reece (3-32) and Smeed (2-21) ripped through the top order. Tobias Farrow (2-22) and Ollie Rhys-Jones (2-36) kept things moving, reducing the opposition to 74-9.

St Peters number 10 Wazir Khan smashed the ball to all parts until finally being caught on the boundary for 69 as the home side was all out for 160.

James Hamilton (45) and Dan Seabrook (18) forged an opening stand of 40 to get Rye off to a great start in reply, but a mini-collapse left them 49-3.

Tom Williams (16) put on 51 with Hamilton to take the score to 100 before Concepts of Rye man of the match Mickey Toomey belted the ball to all parts. Toomey raced to 41 not out and along with Spencer Fielding (16 not out), saw Rye comfortably across the line with five wickets in hand and 17 overs still remaining.

Rye, who are third in the early league table and only two points off the top, will host Glynde & Beddingham at The Rye Cricket Salts this coming Saturday in a match sponsored by My Sweet Old Etcetera.

The seconds will travel to Glynde seconds and the thirds will host Little Common Ramblers thirds. On Tuesday the under-15s are away to Mersham and next Thursday the under-13s will entertain Boughton.

Tomorrow evening Rye will host the fourth week of their summer coaching programme for colts. Seventy boys and girls are signed up, but there is still room for budding Joe Roots or Jimmy Andersons. Primary school aged players are first up from 6-7pm followed by secondary school boys and girls from 7-8pm.

Rye Cricket Club will hold its annual quiz from 8pm tomorrow, with a barbecue from 6.30pm. It will be the first time the extended upper room of the Sidney Allnutt Pavilion, with its new roof lantern, has been used.

All monies raised will go towards the upkeep of the pavilion, which not only hosts Rye Cricket Club, but is also used by Rye Town FC, Rye Runners, Hastings United FC Academy, and is now available to hire for meetings and parties. Contact Martin Blincow at blincsfamily@aol.com for details.

