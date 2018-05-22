Fine Peters knock can’t save Bexhill from defeat

A fine innings from Matt Peters couldn’t prevent Bexhill Cricket Club’s first team suffering a second successive away defeat.

Peters made a game-high 73 not out - the second highest Sussex Cricket League score of his career - as Bexhill lost by seven wickets against Ansty in Division Two on Saturday.

The winter recruit from Crowhurst Park was the only Bexhill batsman to reach 20 as the visitors posted 198-8 from their 45 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat, helped by 42 extras.

Things started badly as Bexhill were soon 10-2 with both openers back in the pavilion. Liam Bryant (13) and Johnathan Haffenden (6) consolidated for a while before both fell with the score on 33, Bryant becoming James Parker’s third victim.

Peters came in at number five, and added 31 for the fifth wicket with Shawn Johnson (9), 25 for the sixth wicket with Rob Yardy (10) and 44 for the seventh wicket with Ryan Darvill, who scored 16 on only his second first team appearance and first for seven years.

Peters then added 22 for the eighth wicket with first team debutant Dominic Carey before sharing an unbroken ninth wicket stand of 43 with Jake Adams, who scored 18 not out on his Bexhill debut. Peters was also unbeaten at the close of innings having struck eight fours.

Bexhill got off to a decent start in the field, with Danul Dassanayake (6-0-26-1) bowling Ansty captain Harry Towler to leave the hosts 8-1.

Ansty made smooth progress thereafter, though. A second wicket partnership of 72, which ended when James Parker was caught by Bryant off Haffenden (7-0-44-1) for 44, got the home side’s run chase on track and a third wicket stand of 99 effectively put the result beyond doubt.

Peters tasted success with the ball as well as the bat when he trapped Jonathan Young leg before for 70, but Jethro Menzies (50 not out) took Ansty to victory in the 35th over.

