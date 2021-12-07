14 goals show why Crowhurst and Battle top the East Sussex Football League

The ESFL top two showed their strength last weekend with 14 goals between them

Crowhurst remain three points clear at the summit of the Premier Division standings after beginning the second half of their league programme with a 6-0 win at home to Rock-a-Nore.

Jordan Slater (2), Dominic Clarke, Wes Tate, Karl Tomlin and Luke Woodley got the goals as the Crows made it 28 points from a possible 30 this term.

Second-placed Battle Town chalked up their eighth straight win in all competitions courtesy of an 8-2 success away to fifth-placed St Leonards Social.

Mike Booth (2), Glen Carrick, Trystan Mayhew, Ian Rafati and Dean Boyd were among the scorers for Battle, while Adam Reilly netted both of Social's goals.

Bexhill Town took full advantage of Punnetts Town not playing to move back up to third via a 5-0 triumph away to seventh-placed Hawkhurst United.

Olwethu Peterson bagged a brace, and Doni Dovla, Elliott Matthews and Sidney Da Silva also struck for Bexhill, who are five points adrift of Battle.

Robertsbridge United picked up their first points of the campaign at the eighth attempt with a 3-2 win at home to Wadhurst United.

Guy Ballard's hat-trick lifted bottom-of-the-table Robertsbridge within two points of their second-bottom victims having played three fewer matches. Ryan Bateman and James Mitchell were the Wadhurst scorers.

It was a quiet weekend in Division One as the only scheduled league fixture, between Battle Town II and Sedlescombe Rangers II, was postponed.

Westfield II are the new leaders in Division Two, where the top three sides are now covered by a solitary point.

The Westies hit the front thanks to a 7-0 win away to Bexhill Rovers, in which Jay Edwards (2), Lee Paine, Warren Pethig, Bavon Abala and Alan Johnson were among the scorers.

Previous pacesetters Northiam 75 II now trail Westfield on goal difference after they drew 3-3 at home to Sandhurst, although the point did at least end their run of four successive defeats in all competitions.

Nathan Moseley scored twice for Sandhurst, who find themselves in the bottom two despite only losing four of their nine league games so far and not possessing a negative goal difference.

Third-placed Little Common II, who have played a match fewer than the top two, received a walkover at home to fourth-placed Catsfield.

Hooe moved up a position to sixth by virtue of a 4-1 victory away to fifth-placed Herstmonceux - and they are now unbeaten in four across all competitions.

Callum Holt-Burgess (2), James Walker and Aidan Pierce grabbed the goals for Hooe as they moved level on points with their victims having played a game fewer. Matthew Harvey replied for Herstmonceux.

The one scheduled Division Three fixture, between AFC Hollington and Mountfield United, was postponed.

Just one of the four scheduled Division Four encounters beat the weather and it ended in a 5-2 success for Orington away to Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

The goals of Sam Saunders (2), Tristan Hinz, Spencer Sharkey and Thomas Blything put clear daylight between fifth-placed Orington and the sides beneath them.

Ten-man Sedlescombe failed to claim the point they needed to climb out of the bottom two, despite the goals of Chris Ford and Berwick Smith.

The other three games - Battle Town III versus leaders Hastings Comets, Sovereign Saints II against South Coast Athletico II and Ticehurst at home to Parkfield - were all postponed.

The top two in Division Five went head to head and it was honours even as Westfield III and Hampden Park contested a 3-3 draw.

Strikes by Steffan Davies, Reece Johnson and Jonty Lavocah for Westfield were matched by Tyler Barker (2) and Jake Barker for unbeaten Park, who stay six points below their opponents having played three fewer matches.

That result played squarely into the hands of third-placed Crowhurst II, who made the most of their title rivals taking points off each other by winning 4-1 away to Burwash.

Harry Blunden, Ryan Jinks, James McGrath and Ben Thorpe were on the scoresheet for the Crows as they moved within seven points of Westfield having played four fewer matches.

Fourth-placed Herstmonceux II are still level on points with Crowhurst, albeit having played twice more, after running out 9-3 victors away to Hastings Comets II.

Robbie Hodgson (2), Liam Johnson (2), Ryan Arnott, Curtis Eyres, Toby Jones, Jordan Groves and Nathan Hartney all found the net for Herstmonceux, while the unfortunate Mike Zemanek plundered a hat-trick for the Comets yet still comfortably ended up on the losing side.

Welcroft Park Rangers II moved above Burwash into the top five by dint of a 5-1 success away to D&S Hastings Youth.

Chris Neale (2), Mark Hedges, Ryan Knowles and Jordon Cull struck for Welcroft Park, while Danny Croft netted for D&S in a meeting between the only two teams in the division not to have registered a draw this season.

Victoria Baptists booked their place in round four of the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup thanks to a 3-1 win away to Goring by Sea Cricket Saturday.

The goals of Samuel Astle (2) and James Bellett secured a good victory for the Division Two club against the unbeaten West Sussex League Division Four South leaders.

And it means the East Sussex League is guaranteed at least one quarter-finalist because Victoria will host Rye Town or Bexhill Rovers in the last 16. Rye and Bexhill, incidentally, are due to meet this coming Saturday.

Division One outfit The JC Tackleway received a walkover at home to Stedham United II and will entertain Ovingdean next.

South Coast Athletico, also of Division One, lost 4-1 at home to West Sussex League Division Two North high-flyers Henfield.

Bexhill AAC conceded their third-round tie away to Delunited, while the games involving Ninfield, Welcroft Park Rangers and SC Pass+Move Arrows were postponed.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Crowhurst 10-28 (+29 goal difference), Battle Town 10-25 (+26), Bexhill Town 10-20 (+16), Punnetts Town 10-17 (+13), St Leonards Social 10-16 (-3), Northiam 75 10-14 (-12), Hawkhurst United 12-10 (-8), Rock-a-Nore 9-5 (-13), Wadhurst United 11-5 (-21), Robertsbridge United 8-3 (-27).

Division 1: Rye Town 9-21 (+15), Bexhill AAC 8-19 (+25), Sidley United II 9-19 (+10), The JC Tackleway 8-13 (+8), SC Pass+Move Arrows 6-12 (+8), South Coast Athletico 7-10 (-2), Peche Hill Select 6-6 (-8), Battle Town II 9-3 (-24), Sedlescombe Rangers II 8-0 (-32).

Division 2: Westfield II* 10-19 (+18), Northiam 75 II 10-19 (+10), Little Common II 9-18 (+15), Catsfield 11-14 (-11), Herstmonceux 10-13 (-5), Hooe* 9-13 (-10), Victoria Baptists 9-11 (-4), Sandhurst 9-9 (0), Bexhill Rovers 9-7 (-13). * = points adjusted.

Division 3: Ninfield 9-21 (+9), Welcroft Park Rangers 8-18 (+31), AFC Hollington 7-18 (+28), Icklesham Casuals 8-12 (-7), Mountfield United 9-10 (-12), The JC Tackleway II 10-10 (-12), Bexhill AAC II 9-0 (-37). Peche Hill Select II withdrawn.

Division 4: Hastings Comets 10-22 (+20), Ticehurst 10-21 (+15), Sovereign Saints II 9-18 (+18), Parkfield 10-18 (+8), Orington 9-13 (+6), Battle Town III 10-9 (-28), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 11-9 (-31), South Coast Athletico II 9-6 (-8).

Division 5: Westfield III 11-26 (+46), Hampden Park 8-20 (+36), Crowhurst II 7-19 (+44), Herstmonceux II 9-19 (+17), Welcroft Park Rangers II 9-12 (-3), Burwash 11-10 (-13), Hastings Comets II 11-7 (-43), D&S Hastings Youth 12-0 (-84). Sedlescombe Rangers IV withdrawn.

Saturday December 11 fixtures - Premier Division (2pm): Punnetts Town v Rock-a-Nore, Robertsbridge United v Crowhurst, St Leonards Social v Northiam 75.

Division 1 (2pm): Battle Town II v The JC Tackleway, Bexhill AAC v South Coast Athletico, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Sidley United II, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Peche Hill Select.

Division 2 (2pm unless stated): Hooe v Sandhurst, Little Common II v Victoria Baptists (1.30pm), Northiam 75 II v Herstmonceux, Westfield II v Catsfield.

Division 3 (2pm): Icklesham Casuals v AFC Hollington, Ninfield v Bexhill AAC II, The JC Tackleway II v Welcroft Park Rangers.

Division 4 (2pm unless stated): Battle Town III v South Coast Athletico II, Hastings Comets v Ticehurst, Orington v Parkfield (3.30pm), Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Sovereign Saints II.

Division 5 (2pm): Burwash v Welcroft Park Rangers II, Crowhurst II v Westfield III, Herstmonceux II v Hampden Park.

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, 2nd round (1.30pm): Rotherfield v Battle Town, Sidley United v Bexhill Town, Wadhurst United v Hurstpierpoint.