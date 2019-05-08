Amazing turnaround in nine-goal cup final

On the night that Liverpool produced one of the most incredible turnarounds in Champions League history to beat Barcelona, there was also an amazing comeback in a local cup final.

East Sussex Football League Division Four side Northiam 75 II came from 3-0 down to stun Division Two champions Rock-a-Nore 6-3 in the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup final.

Ryan Read put Rock-a-Nore ahead after just two minutes and they doubled their lead through Connor Benton Powell just three minutes later. It was 3-0 in only the 16th minute when Read got his second.

Joe Millar pulled a goal back for Northiam before half time and three goals in the first 12 minutes of the second period, by Adam Page, Millar and an Alex Neville free kick from around the halfway line, put them 4-3 up.

Hayden Reed increased Northiam’s advantage after 73 minutes and their goalkeeper Alex Smithwick then saved a penalty to keep the score at 5-3.

The impressive Millar completed his hat-trick with 10 minutes left to seal the victory for a Northiam side which had knocked out Division Two runners-up St Leonards Social II en route to the final of a competition sponsored by British Gypsum Ltd.