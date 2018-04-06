Ambitious Sedlescombe set out promotion goal

Sedlescombe Rangers have approved a restructure which will support the football club’s adult first team’s target of being promoted to the FA National League System Structure (NLSS).

The Oaklands Park-based club is aiming to achieve promotion from the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division to the Macron Store Southern Combination League within the next two to three seasons, with a potentially long-term plan to progress further within the NLSS.

A Sedlescombe Rangers II defender makes a sliding tackle against Bexhill AAC.

The decision has been made based on solid confidence across the club that it has the structure and talent in place to achieve and maintain promotion.

The formalising of the restructure has come as a result of increased youth and adult team co-working over recent seasons, with the current season providing evidence that youth-adult transition is a major contributor to its adult teams’ success.

The adult teams remain in a number of cups this term, with the second and third teams on the verge of securing promotion from their respective East Sussex League divisions.

This season’s success is based on strong existing adult footballing talent across all teams, coupled with a major influx of the club’s under-18 players competing in open-age football.

More action from Sedlescombe's 3-2 defeat to Bexhill AAC.

This has been made possible by youth and open-age team managers working closely together to integrate the club’s 16 years-plus youth players into open-age football.

Moving forward, the club’s growth will focus on four key areas; 1) attracting established NLSS players, 2) retaining its existing adult talent, 3) focusing heavily on the youth-adult transition and 4) developing the youth system.

Looking at the wider club, Sedlescombe Rangers will continue to promote it’s ‘Football for Life’ philosophy, providing football opportunities for the wider community from the age of six through to 18+ open-age football.

As part of its FA Charter Standard Development Plan, the club will continue to grow female football, introduce disability football and work closely with the Sussex County FA to pilot and fully implement ’best-practice’ initiatives.

Sedlescombe Rangers FC’s plans will be driven forwards by its management committee and coaches, who are fully supportive of the change and will offer knowledge and experience to help the club succeed.

If you would like to find out more or be involved in any way, please contact any member of the management committee via info@sedlescomberangersfc.co.uk or speak to any club coach.

Please keep a look out for future communications relating to the club’s plans, including older youth and adult football trials, which will be held over the coming months.

The club’s new strategy will offer a number of sponsorship opportunities at team and club level, so anybody who would like to support Sedlescombe Rangers FC is encouraged to get in touch.

