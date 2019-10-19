Baldwin brace helps Sidley United end Ridgewood's unbeaten start

A brace from Sean Baldwin helped Sidley United inflict a first defeat of the season on Ridgewood as the Blues also boosted their own title chances.

On a heavy pitch Sidley began on the front foot, pressing high up and keeping Ridgewood pinned in their own half, enjoying more of the pressure.

Two goals for Sean Baldwin.

Baldwin hadn't scored since the end of August but ended his drought on 35 minutes as he beat the offside trap and slotted the ball through the legs of the Ridgewood goalkeeper.

Like buses, a second for Baldwin duly followed as just 5 minutes later Charlie Cornford crashed a header off the bar and Baldwin reacted quickest, holding off two defenders to roll the ball home.

Having dominated the first half, Sidley grabbed a third six minutes into the second half as Danny Ellis touched home a free kick by Rosh Wells.

With the game effectively won, Sidley dug in and defended resolutely as Ridgewood started to string some passes together without ever really looking like mounting a comeback.

Action from Ridgewood v Sidley United. Picture by Mike Skinner

The Blues did temporarily go down to 10 men as Ellis was 'Sin binned' for having too much to say to the referee. However they were determined to hang onto the clean sheet and almost added a fourth towards the end as Ash Elphick shot just wide of the post.

A comfortable win in the end for Sidley who look for another victory next week and also revenge against the only side to have beaten them this season when they entertain Ashurst Wood.

Sidley Team: Rogers, Scrace, Davies, McEniry, Elliott-Noye, Bristow, Wells (Elphick), Ellis, Cornford (Walker), Carey, Baldwin.