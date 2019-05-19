Battle Baptists’ national cup victory in pictures

Battle Baptist Football Club regained the National Christian Cup with a 2-0 victory against Liverpool-based St Sebastians in the final yesterday (Saturday).

Goals from Jamie Lindsay and Josh Pickering ensured the Baptists won the national competition for the second time in three seasons at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic FC. Pictures by Simon Newstead

Battle line up before kick-off Buy a Photo

Battle Baptists and St Sebastians battle it out in the National Christian Cup final Buy a Photo

Battle Baptists and St Sebastians battle it out in the National Christian Cup final Buy a Photo

Battle Baptists and St Sebastians battle it out in the National Christian Cup final Buy a Photo

View more