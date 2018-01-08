Battle go top after weather-hit weekend

Battle Baptists went top of the Macron East Sussex Football League after a weather-disrupted first weekend of 2018.

The Baptists reached the Premier Division summit by winning 2-0 away to Sidley United in one of only four matches to go ahead following a very wet start to the new year.

Second half goals from Dale Vinall and Trystan Mayhew earned Battle a good victory on their first outing since way back on November 18.

The result put them two points clear of second-placed Hollington United having played an extra game and three ahead of third-placed Rye Town.

The matches involving Hollington and Rye were among the many postponed due to waterlogged pitches as the league programme resumed after the festive break.

Two fixtures got the green light in Division Three and both of them ended in 4-3 scorelines.

Jordan Cole on the ball for Sidley United as Battle Baptists attacking player Dean Boyd looks on.

Fourth-placed Sandhurst were edged out by second-bottom Hawkhurst United II in a match due to have been played at Hawkhurst before being switched to Sandhurst.

Craig Walsh (2) and William Mantle scored for Sandhurst, but Hawkhurst celebrated their second league victory of the campaign.

The JC Tackleway II moved above Victoria Baptists into the top six by narrowly beating them in a fixture switched from Barley Lane to Old Town Rec in Eastbourne.

Strikes by Danyal Aldous, Elliot Milham, Simon Randall and Harry Blunden won it for Tackleway.

Sean Baldwin on the ball for Sidley United against Battle Baptists.

Orington boosted their Division Four title hopes with a 4-0 victory at home to sixth-placed Parkfield on the artificial 3G pitch at Bexhill College.

Two goals apiece from Adam How and Scott Quested lifted second-placed Orington within a point of leaders Bexhill AAC II. Both teams have six matches remaining.

The only other East Sussex League club in action at the weekend was Cranbrook Town, who won 4-1 at home to Seal II in a Kent FA Junior Cup fourth round encounter.

A full league programme is on the agenda for next Saturday, along with a handful of cup ties, including Sidley’s visit from Angmering Seniors in a Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-final.