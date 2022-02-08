Battle Town booked their place in the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-finals courtesy of a splendid 4-2 third-round win away to neighbours Westfield.

Glen Carrick's hat-trick and a Callum Thomsom goal enabled Battle to get the better of a Westfield side sitting second-bottom of the Mid Sussex League Premier Division.

Battle, who have won their last 14 matches in all competitions (including penalty shootouts), will entertain Midhurst & Easebourne II in the last eight this coming Saturday.

Action from The JC Tackleway's cup win over Polegate Town / Picture: Paul Huggins

The JC Tackleway surged into the semi-finals of the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup after winning 5-0 at home to Polegate Town in Saturday's quarter-final.

Strikes by Toby Payne (2), Kale Williams, Nathan Tutt and Jimmy Grain comfortably took Tackleway past opposition from Mid Sussex League Division One.

Their reward for an 11th successive victory in all competitions is a home tie against Unicorn United Bognor Regis II, Victoria Baptists or Rye Town.

Bexhill Town completed the semi-final line-up in the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup following a 1-0 win at home to Robertsbridge United.

A solitary Dominic Sinden goal was enough for Bexhill to set up a trip to Premier Division rivals Rock-a-Nore in the last four.

The top two in Division Five advanced to the last four of the Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Challenge Cup at the expense of opposition from Division Four.

Reece Johnson and Jordan Wood were among the scorers as Westfield III won 4-2 at home to Hastings Comets, for whom Luke Darvill netted twice.

And Crowhurst II emerged 5-3 victors at home to Battle Town III thanks to the finishing of James McGrath (2), Adam How and Harley Millward. Aston Sweetman (2) and Giorgio Wingrove replied for Battle.

Crowhurst will travel to South Coast Athletico II and Westfield will visit Ticehurst in the semi-finals.

Rock-a-Nore will entertain fellow Premier Division side Punnetts Town in the Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup semi-finals after both won their respective quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Rocks continued their excellent form with a 2-0 victory in an all-Premier Division affair away to St Leonards Social and Punnetts eased to a 7-0 success at home to Division One team Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Casey Ham and Stevie Worsell bagged two goals apiece for Punnetts, whose other scorers were Patrick Johnson, Craig Norman and Nick Moore.

Little Common II and Sandhurst both scored four goals away from home to complete the semi-final line-up in the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup.

Kit Harris-Macrae, Rhys Jones and Jared Lusted were among the scorers as Common triumphed 4-2 against fellow Division Two outfit Catsfield, for whom Zachary Bryant and Jacob Jones found the net.

In-form Division Two team Sandhurst prevailed 4-0 over Division Four leaders Ticehurst via the finishing of Jon Bilsby (2), James Found and James Hsuan.

Sandhurst will entertain Sedlescombe Rangers Development in the last four, while Common will host Mountfield United.

Seven league fixtures were also played last weekend and the only Premier Division clash saw Hawkhurst United run out 3-1 winners away to Wadhurst United.

Jason Donoghue's hat-trick lifted Hawkhurst up two places to sixth and left Wadhurst needing to make up a nine-point deficit if they're to escape the bottom two.

Sean Baldwin also plundered a treble as Sidley United II went top of Division One on the back of a 3-0 victory away to seventh-placed Peche Hill Select.

The Blues are three points clear of second-placed Bexhill AAC, albeit having played two more matches.

SC Pass+Move Arrows and South Coast Athletico remain level on points in fifth and sixth respectively after contesting a 1-1 draw.

Philip Hatch gave Pass+Move a half-time lead, but a Nathan Biddiss equaliser earned Athletico their fourth draw of the season - the most of any side in the league's six divisions.

Hooe shot up two positions to sixth in Division Two by dint of a 3-2 success at home to a Bexhill Rovers team which has fallen back into the bottom two.

Conor Loake's double and one from Aidan Pierce lifted Hooe three points above their victims, with both clubs having four matches remaining.

AFC Hollington all but clinched the Division Three title with a 3-0 triumph at home to fifth-placed Mountfield United.

A Ryan Edwards double and one from Shane Friend secured Hollington's 10th win in 11 league matches this season - and eighth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Hollington need only to avoid a 24-goal defeat at home to The JC Tackleway II in their final league game of the season this coming Saturday to be confirmed as champions.

Ninfield made sure of second spot by winning 3-2 at home to third-placed Welcroft Park Rangers in both clubs' last league encounter of the campaign.

A point would've been enough for Ninfield to secure a top-two finish in their first season in the league, but they got all three thanks to Jason Taylor's brace and a Jake Scott finish. Jamie Bundy and Bill Coles found the net for 10-man Welcroft.

Parkfield climbed a position to second in Division Four by virtue of a 1-0 victory at home to fifth-placed Orington.

Oliver Truman's goal was enough to put Parkfield level on points with leaders Ticehurst and two above third-placed Sovereign Saints II.

Parkfield have now completed their league programme, however, whereas Ticehurst have one game left and Saints two.

Saints' scheduled visit from South Coast Athletico II on Saturday was postponed, as was the Division Five contest between Herstmonceux II and Burwash.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Crowhurst 13-34 (+53 goal difference), Battle Town 12-31 (+32), St Leonards Social 14-25 (+8), Punnetts Town 13-23 (+22), Bexhill Town 13-21 (+9), Hawkhurst United 15-16 (-2), Rock-a-Nore 14-15 (-6), Northiam 75 13-14 (-39), Wadhurst United 14-5 (-26), Robertsbridge United 11-3 (-51).

Division 1: Sidley United II 14-31 (+19), Bexhill AAC 12-28 (+34), Rye Town 12-25 (+13), The JC Tackleway 10-19 (+10), SC Pass+Move Arrows 9-16 (+8), South Coast Athletico 12-16 (-1), Peche Hill Select 12-8 (-21), Battle Town II 12-6 (-26), Sedlescombe Rangers II 11-1 (-36).

Division 2: Westfield II* 13-28 (+22), Little Common II 12-25 (+21), Northiam 75 II 14-23 (+9), Sandhurst 14-21 (+7), Catsfield 14-18 (-10), Hooe* 12-16 (-12), Victoria Baptists 13-14 (-7), Bexhill Rovers 12-13 (-11), Herstmonceux 14-11 (-19). * = points adjusted.

Division 3: AFC Hollington 11-30 (+43), Ninfield 12-30 (+19), Welcroft Park Rangers 12-24 (+36), Icklesham Casuals 12-15 (-17), Mountfield United 12-13 (-14), The JC Tackleway II 11-10 (-12), Bexhill AAC II 12-0 (-55). Peche Hill Select II withdrawn.

Division 4: Ticehurst 13-27 (+13), Parkfield 14-27 (+10), Sovereign Saints II 12-25 (+27), Hastings Comets 13-22 (+16), Orington 13-17 (+7), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 14-15 (-34), Battle Town III 13-12 (-32), South Coast Athletico II 12-9 (-7).

Division 5: Crowhurst II 10-28 (+62), Westfield III* 12-28 (+44), Hampden Park* 10-25 (+59), Herstmonceux II 10-19 (+16), Welcroft Park Rangers II 11-15 (+5), Burwash 13-13 (-12), Hastings Comets II 14-10 (-56), D&S Hastings Youth 14-0 (-118). Sedlescombe Rangers IV withdrawn. * = points adjusted.

Saturday February 12 fixtures - Premier Division (2pm): Crowhurst v St Leonards Social, Hawkhurst United v Punnetts Town, Northiam 75 v Bexhill Town, Wadhurst United v Robertsbridge United.

Division 1 (2pm): Bexhill AAC v The JC Tackleway.

Division 2 (2pm): Bexhill Rovers v Northiam 75 II, Herstmonceux v Sandhurst.

Division 3 (2pm): AFC Hollington v The JC Tackleway II.

Division 4 (2pm unless stated): South Coast Athletico II v Orington (1.30pm), Ticehurst v Hastings Comets.

Division 5 (2pm): Hampden Park v Crowhurst II, Westfield III v Herstmonceux II.

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-final (1.30pm): Battle Town v Midhurst & Easebourne II.

Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup, 4th round (1.30pm): Victoria Baptists v Rye Town.

Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup quarter-final (1.30pm): Sedlescombe Rangers II v Icklesham Casuals.