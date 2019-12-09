BBC pundits purring over Neal Maupay's fine display after Brighton's draw against Wolves

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay was singled out for praise last night following his fine display against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Maupay, 23, lashed home his sixth goal of the season during the 2-2 draw with Wolves at the Amex. It was cracking strike from the Frenchman as he latched onto Dale Stephens' long pass and smashed home a first-time left-footed finish from 20 yards to level the scores at 1-1, after Diogo Jota had given the visitors the lead.

"I didn't know he had this in his locker to be fair," said former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin speaking on MOTD2. "His movement, some of his stuff was incredible. We used to call this one run for the defender and one run for yourself.

"He always seems to be on the front foot. If you just watch him, his movement is excellent. He also has strength. Nice hold up play and then keeps the play simple but always looking to go forward and looking to get into dangerous areas.

"For his goal. He wants to get into the eyeline of Conor Coady (Wolves defender) and then spins. Conor thought he had him but he strikes it with his left foot and that's a brilliant brilliant finish."

Dublin added, "He is always looking to get into shooting positions and has great skill and gets his shots off. He is a very very positive player and at the end you see him chatting to the elder statesman Glenn Murray. He's probably saying listen, I've got your space, I'm sorry!."

Brighton signed Maupay from Brentford for £16m in the summer after two prolific seasons in the Championship. Six goals from his first 16 PL matches is a decent return for the Frenchman, who also headed home an excellent at Arsenal last Thursday.

"Strikers (from the Championship) are starting to step up and if they get game time I think they will score. They are all natural goalscorers."

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher said: He (Maupay) has really impressed me in the Premier League. It is a little bit surprising because it is a big jump. But that will give a lot of strikers in the Championship confidence.

"It shows if you can score in the Championship, Premier League clubs will take a chance on you."