Bexhill and Little Common content with start to their seasons

Bexhill, newly promoted from division one, are 12th with two wins from four, while Little Common sit seventh having lost only one of their first five league games.

In midweek a Jack Shonk hat-trick inspied a 4-1 win over AFC Varndeanians, while Common defeated Crawley Down Gatwick 3-1.

Bexhill boss Ryan Light said: “It’s so far so good, with two wins and two defeats from our first four games as we continue to feel our way into a new level of football.

“With pretty much a non-existent pre-season we came into the season a little undercooked but we are now starting to look up to speed with good performances in our past two outings. We know we are not quite the finished article just yet and we’re working hard to finalise the squad as we go, but I’m more than satisfied with what I’ve seen from us so far.

“I thought we were excellent in Tuesday night’s 4-1 win against AFC Varndeanians. We were well organised defensively, had a purpose to our play, were really creative going forward and adopted a fantastic tempo throughout.”

Little Common manager Russell Eldridge reflected on a mixed week. The league win, secured by goals from Lewis Hole, Matt MacLean and Sam Ellis, came after an FA Cup exit at Kennington.

Eldridge said: “Naturally we were disappointed to exit the FA Cup as you always want to see how far you can get and come up against higher level teams. We were just getting ourselves on the front foot when we went behind and conceding two within a minute, we gave ourselves too much to do. We didn’t perform to the levels that we know we can.

“On Tuesday we were forced into a number of changes and the group performed exceptionally well.

“The first half we conceded possession but kept a good shape and at times we rode our luck a bit but we stayed in the game and gave ourselves a chance in the second half.

“We showed more belief in the second half and caused them more problems with early forward balls.