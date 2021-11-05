Bexhill are quick on the draws - and still hard to beat

Evan Archibald was on target for Bexhill again this week

Ryan Light admitted it had been a frustrating week for Bexhill United – but said one defeat in 14 league games was still a record to be proud about.

The Pirates notched 1-1 draws with AFC Uckfield and Peacehaven and remain fifth in the SCFL premier ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Pagham and a cup tie at Littlehampton on Tuesday.

Light said: “It’s been a frustrating week not picking up maximum points in either game. It’s been a tricky period for us squad-wise with key players unavailable through suspension, injuries and holidays and it’s been a case of patching up the squad as best we can.

“We are still well placed in the league and have only lost once in our past 14 league games so we are certainly moving in the right direction and feel we have exceeded expectation so far, but as a group we are confident there is a lot more to come.”

Against AFC Uckfield, Bexhill took the lead through an Evan Archibald header after 17 minutes but conceded from a corner as Uckfield’s Luke Blewden levelled.

Light said: “We were left to rue a hatful of good opportunities to win the game but Uckfield defended well, and could have won it themselves with a breakaway right at the end which was well saved by Dan Rose.”

On Tuesday, Peacehaven put Bexhill on the back foot and went ahead when they reacted first to a loose ball in the box after Rose had saved.