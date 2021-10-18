Bexhill beat East Preston 6-1 - but manager explains why he was not totally happy

Bexhill celebrate in an earlier game, this one v Saltdean / Picture: Joe Knight

Bexhill started well and created a couple of good early chances that they failed to convert. The first goal, when it arrived, was a goal of real quality with a sweeping passing move ending on the right hand side and a pinpoint crossed from Jack Shonk was volleyed into the bottom corner by the returning Even Archibald.

East Preston responded really well to going behind and started to get a foothold in the game and equalised just before half-time due to some calamitous defending from the home side, which resulted in Joe Summerbell clearing the ball straight to the East Preston striker on the edge of the six-yard box and the ball ricocheting into the bottom corner.

Bexhill dusted themselves down at half-time and came out the blocks at a devastating pace. Two goals in the first five second half minutes from Shonk and then Archibald put Bexhill well and truly in the driving seat, and a further two goals to complete his hat-trick from the impressive Shonk and a good finish from midfielder Holden saw the in-form hosts romp to another win to make it just one defeat in their past 11 league games.

Light said: "The scoreline is flattering but I wasn’t totally happy with our performance, especially in the first half, and the players were left in no doubt at half-time what was expected of them in the second half. We set ourselves high standards and our performance wasn’t anywhere near good enough.

"The second half was much better, and good finishing masked what wasn’t our most fluid performance on the ball. Credit to the players for responding in the second half and going up through the gears, and also credit to our opponents East Preston who showed real character and desire to make life hard for us right until the end."