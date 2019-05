Football-loving Bexhill boy Sebastian Stewart has become the youngest person in the country to visit all 92 league grounds.

Sebastian and dad Shaun, who has taken him to every stadium in all of the top four divisions, have kept their match tickets and took pictures at each one.

Sebastian Stewart at Notts County FC

Sebastian Stewart at Nottingham Forest FC

Sebastian Stewart at Grimsby Town FC

Sebastian Stewart at Colchester United FC

